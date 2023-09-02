Atletico Madrid handed major injury boost as long-term absentee edges closer to return

Atletico Madrid will soon lose Yannick Carrasco, who has been a very important player for head coach Diego Simeone over the last few years. The 29-year-old is set to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab, with a deal likely to be completed in the coming days.

Atletico are well-covered at left wing-back even with Carrasco leaving. Summer signing Javi Galan, Samuel Lino and Rodrigo Riquelme can all play there, although Reinildo Mandava will likely take over the position when he returns from injury.

Reinildo has been out since early this year, after he suffered an ACL injury against Real Madrid. However, he is closing in on a return, which Simeone has confirmed (via MD).

“Reinildo will soon re-join the group.”

Atletico Madrid will have an embarrassment of riches at left wing-back when Reinildo returns, but the expectation is that the Mozambique international will be first pick for Simeone, as he was before his injury.