Tottenham and Atletico Madrid end Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg talks

Tottenham star Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will not be joining Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day.

Diego Simeone has been trying to bring in at least one more new face, in the final hours of the transfer window, with the Argentinian coach previously stating his determination to sign a midfielder.

Atletico have been linked with Hojbjerg throughout the summer with the Danish international tipped to be a sale option under Ange Postecoglu’s plans in North London.

Los Rojiblancos had looked to end their interest in Hojbjerg, but a lack of alternatives saw their interest reignite, and reopen negotiations with Spurs.

However. despite interest from both ends in completing a season long loan agreement, the Premier League side have now pulled out of the ongoing talks, with Atletico moving on.

Negotiations between Tottenham and Atlético Madrid for Højbjerg are currently OFF. ⛔️❌ #THFC Spurs rejected opening bid as it was not including an obligation to buy clause, despite reports. pic.twitter.com/12mfTyWEbn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2023

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham rejected Atletico’s late loan offer, as it did not include a mandatory purchase clause for the end of the 2023/24 campaign.