Spain international completes Manchester United loan move from Tottenham

Manchester United have completed a season long loan deal for Spain international Sergio Reguilon.

Reguilon joins the Red Devils from Premier League rivals Tottenham as Erik ten Hag looks to cover for an injury to first choice left back Luke Shaw in the coming weeks.

United were initially linked with Reguilon’s La Roja teammate Marc Cucurella from Chelsea, on a similar short term deal, but the move did not materialise.

Reguilon has endured an unsettled stint at Spurs, with time spent on loan at Sevilla and Atletico Madrid since 2019, and a move to United is unlikely to be more than quick fix for both parties.

Ten Hag confirmed Reguilon has already trained with the United squad and could feature against Arsenal in a crunch league game this weekend.

Neither Cucurrella or Reguilon have been included in Luis de la Fuente’s Spain squad this month with the latter’s last national team appearance coming back in 2021.