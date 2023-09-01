Sevilla have approach for international centre-back turned down by Galatasaray

Sevilla could be in store for a very busy final day of the summer transfer window, with multiple arrivals and departures expected at the Andalusian club.

One area that Los Nervionenses hope to address in the next 12 hours or so is in defence. A new centre-back is wanted by head coach Jose Luis Mendilibar, and the club have already made their move.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Sevilla made an offer for Danish international Victor Nelsson, who currently plays for Turkish giants Galatasaray. However, their approach has been knocked back.

Sevilla have asked for Victor Nelsson as new centre back on loan. Galatasaray have rejected that approach. 🟡🔴 #DeadlineDay Sevilla want to try again but deal looks difficult. pic.twitter.com/SYs7soczaj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2023

Nelsson is a very highly-rated defender, and he has been a target for Arsenal in recent months. Sevilla are hoping to get their man, and they will look to try again, but their financial constraints are likely to make a deal very difficult to achieve.

It has been a disastrous start to the new season for Sevilla, and new signings would certainly lift the mood around the club. However, it looks unlikely that Nelsson will be one of those to arrive before the deadline.