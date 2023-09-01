Second Barcelona star ‘one step away’ from leaving club

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati is on the verge of a move on loan to Brighton, but he might not be the only one out of the door. Moroccan forward Ez Abde has doubts about his game time this season, and looks to be pushing for an exit.

According to multiple sources, Abde will either leave Barcelona on a permanent deal as the Catalan side are insisting, or will remain at the club. Helena Condis Edo is amongst those, but others have said that Abde will only depart on loan (MD). The latter claim that Betis do not have space in their salary limit to do so.

🚨 There are just two options for Abde: joining Real Betis on a permanent deal or staying at Barcelona. @HelenaCondis 🇲🇦 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 31, 2023

Parallel to this is another report that if Barcelona do indeed want to sign Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix, as widely reported, then they will need to find a way of making money during the final hours of the transfer window, and Abde’s sale seems one of the most obvious ones.

Relevo claim that Betis will offer between €8-10m for Abde in exchange for 50% of his rights, although they admit that they are trying to find a formula that works for all parties.

From their point of view, Abde is a priority. They have been offered former Atletico Madrid winger Gelson Martins by Agent Jorge Mendes, but prefer a left winger.

Midfielder Guido Rodriguez looks likely to stay after turning down an offer from Lyon, but Les Gones may try and sign Paul Akouokou as an alternative, which could provide the money for Los Verdiblancos to go after Abde.

Even if Felix were to arrive at Barcelona, Abde’s departure would leave Barcelona’s frontline looking somewhat thin if it were to take place. Ferran Torres, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and 16-year-old Lamine Yamal are the only other options, likely pushing Xavi to using a fourth midfielder once again.