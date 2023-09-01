Revealed: The highest rated Barcelona players in upcoming EA Sports FC 24 game

This season begins a new era for LaLiga, as it is the first of a long-term deal with video game company EA Sports, who will be the title sponsor for the top two leagues in Spanish football.

It comes as EA Sports have rebranded their famous football video game, which was previously named after FIFA, world football’s governing body. However the games will now be known as EA Sports FC, with this year’s instalment being EA Sports FC 24.

As is usually the case, Barcelona are one of the highest-rated teams in the game, and leaks have revealed their top players on the game. Robert Lewandowski is top with a 90 rating, followed by Marc-Andre Ter Stegen (89) and Frenkie De Jong (87).

Joao Cancelo has been included in the list, although his move to Barcelona has yet to be completed, and is currently in doubt. Equally, Ansu Fati will be on Brighton’s team, as he has signed for the Premier League side on Friday.