Real Madrid continue war against LaLiga by banning television coverage for Getafe fixture

It’s safe to say that Real Madrid have been far from pleased with LaLiga so far this season, specifically regarding pre-match and post-match coverage.

Real Madrid, and especially head coach Carlo Ancelotti, has been very outspoken on LaLiga’s coverage, and especially new introductions that they feel are invasive. This includes cameras in the dressing room and microphones placed during water breaks, so that team talks can be heard.

Los Blancos have refused to allow LaLiga to do either of these with their players or coaching staff, and they have now taken their rebellion one step further. As per Onda Cero (via Sport), Real Madrid have sent a burofax to LaLiga, in which they have banned them from showing any pre-match or post-match coverage for Saturday’s match against Getafe.

This means that the official LaLiga coverage will only be allowed to show the match coverage (90 minutes plus stoppage time) and nothing else. It’s safe to say that this is an issue that Real Madrid are taking very seriously.