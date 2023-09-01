Real Madrid confirm deal for Brazilian youngster to join Serie A side Frosinone

Real Madrid won’t be signing anyone on the final day of the summer transfer window, but there could be multiple deals involving players leaving the club.

Alvaro Odriozola has been linked with a return to Real Sociedad, and the Basque club are interested in doing a deal for the Spanish right-back, who is out of favour at Real Madrid under head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

One player that has been confirmed as leaving is Reinier Jesus. The Brazilian, who has struggled since joining from Flamengo in 2020, has joined Serie A new boys Frosinone on loan for the 2023-24 season.

Reinier has had back-to-back disappointing loan spells at Borussia Dortmund and Girona since joining Real Madrid, and he will hope that it is third time lucky in Italy. There is no buy option included in the deal, so he will return to the Spanish capital next summer.

This season will surely be make-or-break for Reinier at Real Madrid. Should he impress at Frosinone, there could be a way back for him. If not, his career at Los Blancos would surely be at an end.