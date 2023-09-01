Real Betis required to make sales before winger can be signed from Barcelona

Real Betis are hoping for a busy final day of the summer transfer window, with arrivals and departures expected at the Andalusian club.

However, in order for new signings to come in, existing players will be required to leave. This is especially true in the case of Ez Abde, whom Betis are extremely interested in signing from Barcelona.

The Catalan club are looking to sell Abde before the transfer window closes, and Betis are firm favourites at this stage. However, as Marca have reported, a deal is not particularly close, as Los Verdiblancos need to sell players in order to fund their operation.

Paul Akouokou is one player that looks like leaving Betis, with Lyon keen on signing the Ivorian, but it may not be enough for Abde, whom Barcelona are prepared to accept an offer in the region of €10m for.

It looks to be that Real Betis need Luiz Felipe to depart so that they can sign Abde. The Brazilian-Italian defender is wanted by clubs in Saudi Arabia, and there are reports of a €25m offer being tabled, which would be enough to bankroll the Abde operation.