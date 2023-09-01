Barcelona Real Betis

Real Betis agree deal with Barcelona to sign 21-year-old forward on permanent deal

Real Betis have already had an excellent transfer window, signing the likes of Isco, Marc Roca and Marc Bartra, and they could be about to complete one of the signings of the summer.

According to Luis Rojo, Betis have agreed a deal with Barcelona to sign Ez Abde. The 21-year-old has been wanting to leave the Catalan club in recent weeks, having been reduced to a squad role under head coach Xavi Hernandez, and he will now get his wish.

Betis will sign Abde on a permanent deal. They will pay just over €10m for the Moroccan international, with Barcelona retaining a 50% sell-on as part of the operation.

Given the talent that Abde possesses, €10m is a bargain for a player that is still so young and will surely get better. Real Betis desperately needed a new left winger too, and they will soon fill that void, and in spectacular fashion.

