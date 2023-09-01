Philippe Coutinho rejects La Liga return over Qatar move

Former Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho is set to leave Aston Villa in the coming days.

Coutinho has been tipped for a Villa Park exit throughout the summer after seeing his role reduced under Unai Emery last season.

The Brazilian international moved back to the Premier League in May 2022, after a loan spell at Villa, but his return to English football has not been a positive experience.

Injuries have played a key role in Coutinho’s lack of match action, but Emery is unconvinced by the former La Blaugrana forward’s durability, and he is ready to sell him.

Coutinho suffered an injury in a substitute cameo appearance last month, but the issue is not serious, and will not impact his departure.

Despite late interest from La Liga side Real Betis, Coutinho has opted against a switch back to Spain, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claiming he is set on joining Qatari club Al Duhail.

Despite calls from Betis and Besiktas, Philippe Coutinho decision remains to join Al Duhail in Qatar 🇶🇦🇧🇷 #AVFC More to follow. https://t.co/Kn2H6NU2HY — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2023

Barcelona will pick up a 50% sell on clause, if the sale involves a fee over the €18m they received last year.