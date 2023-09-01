Osasuna leave mark in Bruges despite Europa Conference League defeat

Osasuna’s European dream ended prematurely on Thursday night, as they suffered defeat to Club Brugge in their Europa Conference League play-off.

Finishing 4-3 on aggregate to Brugge, a quickfire double put the match beyond Los Rojillo, who at the very least seemed to enjoy their European away day after qualifying on the final day of the season last year.

🤝 This morning, the Brugge City Council welcomed a rojillo delegation led by our president Luis Sabalza, in the city's Town Hall. Bedankt!#LetsGoRojillos | #CLUOSA | #UECL pic.twitter.com/TUjBkSWTs0 — C. A. OSASUNA (@osasuna_en) August 31, 2023

However they did make their mark in Bruges. Osasuna were given a reception at the town hall by Brugge City Council, but also visited the pediatric ward of the AZ Sint-Jan Hospital. The Osasuna delegation was led by President Luis Sabalza, who helped hand out Osasuna toys to the children there.

😍 We want to thank the @azsintjan pediatric ward in Brugge and the children and their families for their kindness. Het was me een genoegen! pic.twitter.com/JO6CZMUyks — C. A. OSASUNA (@osasuna_en) August 30, 2023

Osasuna had planned similar intiatives were they to qualify for the group stage, but Sabalza noted that it was important for them to demonstrate that they are much more than just a football club.

“The biggest legacy a club can leave is its values.”

“We want to show them that Osasuna means health and use our platform to help put a smile on someone’s face. If this visit makes the kids happy, even for a minute, it is completely worth it.”

In Basque, Osasuna menas health or vigour, and as was seen during their Copa del Rey run last season, the club has placed a strong focus on community building in recent years.