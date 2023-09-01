Madrid sources confirm Joao Felix agreement between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, deal one step away from completion

Joao Felix is edging ever closer to signing for Barcelona. After early reports emerged of an agreement with Atletico Madrid over a loan deal for the 23-year-old, these have been backed up by Madrid sources.

Specifically, Marca journalist Luis Rojo has confirmed that Barcelona and Atletico have agreed a deal for Felix to join the Catalan club for the 2023-24 season.

🚨 BREAKING: There's an AGREEMENT in place between Barcelona and Atlético Madrid for the loan of João Félix. The Portuguese will be a Barça player when the guarantee has been confirmed. @Luis_F_Rojo 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/JFNrJXAeCs — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 1, 2023

Personal terms have already been agreed between Felix and Barcelona, which means that there is just one more obstacle left to overcome before a deal can be finalised.

That obstacle is to do with Barcelona’s finances. The club are hoping to have guarantees approved which would allow them to sign Felix and international colleague Joao Cancelo, who is set to join from Manchester City.

Once these guarantees have been signed off, Barcelona will be able to officially unveil Felix as their player. They will hope to do that in the next few hours.