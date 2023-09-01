Luis de la Fuente announces latest Spain squad: 16-year-old Lamine Yamal receives first call-up, Villarreal starlet earns deserved call

Luis de la Fuente has named his Spain squad for the Euro 2024 qualifying matches against Georgia (08/09) and Cyprus (12/09). La Roja have started their campaign with one win and one defeat, and their goal will be to extend this to three wins.

The big news is that Lamine Yamal has received his first call-up to the senior squad. The 16-year-old has started the season in fine form for Barcelona, and has now earned his just reward. If he plays in either match, he would be Spain’s youngest ever full internationalist.

👥🇪🇸⚽️ Estos son los 24 futbolistas elegidos por 𝗟𝘂𝗶𝘀 𝗱𝗲 𝗹𝗮 𝗙𝘂𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲 🆚 Georgia

🆚 Chipre ↪️ Clasificación para la #EURO2024#VamosEspaña pic.twitter.com/gtOSEzbSqU — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) September 1, 2023

Villarreal’s Alex Baena has also made an excellent start to the campaign, and he has received a deserved call-up. Young striker Abel Ruiz is also elevated to the senior squad, having been a regular in the U21s in recent years.

Ferran Torres misses out on a recall despite an impressive start to the season, although he has yet to start a competitive game for Barcelona.

Spain certainly have the quality to secure two wins, which would put them in a good place to qualify for Euro 2024. The question is now whether they can deliver it.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon, Kepa Arrizabalaga, David Raya

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, Cesar Azpilicueta, Robin Le Normand, David Garcia, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Alejandro Balde, Jose Gaya

Midfielders: Rodrigo Hernandez, Gavi, Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi, Alex Baena, Fabian Ruiz

Forwards: Alvaro Morata, Joselu Mato, Marco Asensio, Dani Olmo, Nico Williams, Abel Ruiz, Lamine Yamal