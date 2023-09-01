Lamine Yamal tipped to break Gavi’s double Spain record

The rise of Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal could take another major step this month.

The 16-year-old has forced his way into the Barcelona starting line up at the start of the 2023/24 season with some eye-catching La Liga performances.

Yamal has already broken two huge Barcelona records in 2023, becoming the youngest player to appear, and later to start, a league game for the club.

Those two records came either side of his 16th birthday in July and he is now set for senior international recognition.

Catalan-born Yamal has represented Spain from U15 to U19 level, and has committed himself to La Roja over Morocco, with Luis de la Fuente handing him a first squad call up for the UEFA Euro 2024 double header against Georgia and Cyprus.

If Yamal plays in either game he will replace La Blaugrana teammate Gavi as the youngest Spain senior international by some distance.

Gavi’s debut against Italy in October 2021 came age at 17 years and 62 days old, which Yamal could break by almost exactly 12 months, with his goal record set at 17 years and 305 days also in line to be overtaken, with Yamal having plenty of time on his side.