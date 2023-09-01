Atletico Madrid Barcelona

Joao Felix wraps up ‘dream’ Barcelona loan move

Barcelona have secured a deadline day loan move for Joao Felix.

La Blaugrana have been working on deals to bring Felix and his Portugal international teammate Joao Cancelo to Catalonia.

However, due to Barcelona’s delicate financial situation, both moves have been left to the final day of the widow, with Felix first over the line.

Felix has openly stated his determination to join Barcelona from rivals Atletico Madrid, as part of a long held ambition to make the move.

The switch is a straight loan agreement between the two clubs, with no clause to make it into a permanent transfer, as Atletico remain open-minded on his future in Madrid.

Felix has also extended his Atletico contract from 2027 to 2029, prior to joining Barcelona for the 2023/24 season, as Atletico look to protect him as a squad asset.

The 23-year-old is not expected to feature in the La Liga weekend trip to Osasuna due to his late registration.

