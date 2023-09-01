Joao Felix wraps up ‘dream’ Barcelona loan move

Barcelona have secured a deadline day loan move for Joao Felix.

His dream came true 😏 pic.twitter.com/oiEvrXlDkz — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 1, 2023

La Blaugrana have been working on deals to bring Felix and his Portugal international teammate Joao Cancelo to Catalonia.

"𝐈𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐚𝐥𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐦𝐲 𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐈 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐚 𝐤𝐢𝐝." João Félix pic.twitter.com/QRjYmYj3P3 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 1, 2023

However, due to Barcelona’s delicate financial situation, both moves have been left to the final day of the widow, with Felix first over the line.

Felix has openly stated his determination to join Barcelona from rivals Atletico Madrid, as part of a long held ambition to make the move.

The switch is a straight loan agreement between the two clubs, with no clause to make it into a permanent transfer, as Atletico remain open-minded on his future in Madrid.

Felix has also extended his Atletico contract from 2027 to 2029, prior to joining Barcelona for the 2023/24 season, as Atletico look to protect him as a squad asset.

🤝🏻 Acuerdo con el @FCBarcelona_es para la cesión hasta final de temporada de @JoaoFelix70, quien prolonga su vinculación con nuestro club por dos temporadas más. ℹ️ https://t.co/LC9dTBQnJf pic.twitter.com/Lhp2YCXzpX — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) September 1, 2023

The 23-year-old is not expected to feature in the La Liga weekend trip to Osasuna due to his late registration.