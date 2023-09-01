Joao Felix absent from Atletico Madrid training as Barcelona move edges closer

Atletico Madrid take on Sevilla in their fourth LaLiga of the season this weekend, and as usual, training took place on Friday ahead of that match. However, there were two notable absentees for head coach Diego Simeone.

Yannick Carrasco was not present as he is expected to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab imminently, while wantaway star Joao Felix was also missing as speculation over a move to Barcelona remains.

Atletico (via Marca) say that Felix has missed training for personal reasons, which could suggest that he is awaiting news of a move to Barcelona being imminently agreed upon. He will hope that is the case anyway, as he is not in Simeone’s plans for this season.

The development certainly points towards Felix leaving Atletico Madrid within the next few hours, but Barcelona could struggle to sign the Portuguese before the deadline as they have financial issues to attend to. At this stage, the 23-year-old is not a priority, as his countryman Joao Cancelo is instead.