Joao Cancelo waiting on green light from Manchester City before completing Barcelona move

Barcelona are expected to be one of the busiest clubs in LaLiga on the final day of the summer transfer window, as they look to improve head coach Xavi Hernandez’s squad for the first half of the season.

Xavi wants a new right-back and creative midfielder, while a deal for Joao Felix also looks to be on the cards. However, that is finances-depending at this stage.

Joao Cancelo has been selected as Barcelona’s top right-back target, and with just over 12 hours until the deadline, a deal looks to be close. However, Manchester City are yet to accept the Catalan club’s loan offer.

As MD have reported, Cancelo is eagerly awaiting news of his move to Barcelona being approved. The Portuguese international is currently in limbo, and once he receives the green light from Man City, he will fly to Catalonia to complete the deal.

Barcelona are desperate to sign Cancelo this summer, as a new right-back has been high on their agenda for some time now. They will hope that the 29-year-old is the answer to their problems in the position.