Joao Cancelo joins Joao Felix in Barcelona loan deal

Joao Cancelo has wrapped up a season long loan move to Barcelona alongside Portugal teammate Joao Felix.

La Blaugrana have been working overtime on loan deals for both players in recent days despite the ongoing financial pressure in Catalonia.

Barcelona have needed to loan, sell and release first team players during the summer transfer window, to keep within domestic and UEFA FFP rules, to be able to afford both players.

The agreements are both straightforward loan deals, with no purchase clauses included, with Felix extending his Atletico Madrid contract from 2027 to 2029, before leaving the capital.

Cancelo has been pushed to the side of Pep Guardiola’s squad plans at Premier League champions Manchester City either side of a loan at Bayern Munich last season.

Bayern attempted to edge out Barcelona in the battle for Cancelo on deadline day but Xavi secured his target in the final hours of the summer transfer window.

Tags Joao Cancelo Joao Felix Manchester City Pep Guardiola Xavi

