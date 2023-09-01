Getafe sign Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood on loan

Getafe have completed a late transfer deadline day move to sign Mason Greenwood.

Greenwood joins Getafe on a season long deal from the Premier League side in a shock switch for the 21-year-old.

United recently confirmed their intention to release Greenwood from his contract following an internal investigation.

Greenwood has been suspended by United since January 2022 after the England international was arrested and later charged on suspicion of attempted rape and assault of a woman.

The Crown Prosecution Service opted to drop the charges against Greenwood in February.

United’s call to release Greenwood could have involved a financial settlement being paid to the player, with his contract running until 2025.

A loan to Getafe delays a decision on a financial arrangement with United and the Spanish side will cover a portion of his wages.

“The move enables Greenwood to begin to rebuild his career away from Manchester United,” the Premier League club said.

“The club will continue to offer its support to Mason and his family during this period of transition.”

Getafe face travel across the Spanish capital to face Real Madrid this weekend and head coach Jose Bordalas is set to face immediate questions over the decision to bring in Greenwood.

