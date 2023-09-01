Fabrizio Romano confirms Barcelona double loan for Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo

Barcelona will complete a double deadline day loan move for Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo.

La Blaugrana have been linked with both players throughout the summer transfer window with the Portuguese duo all set to make the move.

Felix has openly stated his desire to join Barcelona, from rivals Atletico Madrid, with Cancelo determined to leave Manchester City, after falling out of favour at the Premier League champions.

Due to Barcelona’s delicate financial situation, both deals have been left until the final day of the widow, as the details are confirmed.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona’s need to remain within FFP guidelines will only permit season long loans, with no purchase clauses included.

João + João to Barcelona could be completed before the deadline ⏳ https://t.co/xMhudFHZ3H pic.twitter.com/xNyx1s5oMX — Football España (@footballespana_) September 1, 2023

That could change during the campaign, if money is released by more player exits, but the initial agreements will be temporary.

Neither player is expected to feature in the La Liga weekend trip to Osasuna due to late registrations.