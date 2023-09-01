Europa League: Manuel Pellegrini’s Real Betis handed favourable group

Real Betis did fairly well in Europe last season, losing out to Manchester United in the Europa League knockout rounds. However, they will be hoping to do better in this campaign, and they have a pretty good chance to do so.

While Villarreal have been handed a potentially tricky group, Betis have a somewhat favourable draw. Manuel Pellegrini’s side will play Glasgow Rangers, Sparta Praha and Aris Limassol in their six fixtures.

Spain's two Europa League competitors now know who they will play in this season's group stage: Group C:

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Rangers

🇪🇸 Real Betis

🇨🇿 Sparta Praha

🇨🇾 Aris Limassol Group F:

🇪🇸 Villarreal CF

🇫🇷 Stade Rennais

🇮🇱 Maccabi Haifa

🇬🇷 Panathinaikos — Football España (@footballespana_) September 1, 2023

On paper, Betis should be finishing top of their group. Rangers did reach the Europa League final two years ago, but Los Verdiblancos have a better squad, so they should do well in that regard. However, it won’t be straightforward.

Sparta Praha will also provide a stern test for Betis, but like with Rangers, they should be doing well in their two meetings, although the away fixture could be tough.

Aris Limassol are another good side, although Real Betis should be able to show their superiority. Pellegrini’s side will need to be wary of complacency, but they really should be aiming to finish top of their group.