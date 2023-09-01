Erling Haaland’s agent opens door for possible 2024 move to Real Madrid – “His destiny is in his own hands”

Real Madrid’s business for this summer is almost certainly over, with no arrivals expected on the final day of the transfer window. As such, attention may well already be possible business for 2024, and there could be some very high-profile deals.

Kylian Mbappe has been heavily linked with Los Blancos all summer, but the 24-year-old has opted to remain at Paris Saint-Germain this season, although it means that he is still on course to be a free agent next summer. Real Madrid will no doubt remain very attentive to his situation.

Real Madrid have already shown interest in signing Erling Haaland, and the Norwegian will reportedly have a release clause worth between €180-200m that goes live next summer. This is a figure that Los Blancos will no doubt be willing to pay.

Haaland’s agent, Rafaela Pimienta, has left the door open for the 22-year-old to join Real Madrid next summer, stating that the ball is very much in the Norwegian’s court, as per Diario AS.

“Our players have the feeling that they have their destiny in their own hands.”

If Real Madrid were to Haaland’s release clause, he would have to decide whether to stay at Man City or make the move to the Spanish capital. Despite his incredible success in England so far, the lure of Los Blancos can be very inviting.