Eric Garcia completes Girona loan move from Barcelona

Barcelona defender Eric Garcia has joined La Liga neighbours Girona on a season long loan deal.

The Spanish international has struggled to retain a regular starting spot in Xavi’s defensive plans as La Blaugrana secured the La Liga title last season.

Xavi was open to keeping Garcia as a squad option, to cover at centre back in the coming months, but the club requested a loan exit for the 22-year-old.

Barcelona are still working to balance their damaged financial situation including player sales, loans and free transfer releases to bring in vital funds to the club.

Garcia joins Girona until the end of the 2023/24 campaign with no purchase clause included in the agreement.

A switch across Catalonia could provide Garcia with a vital chance to reignite his stalled career in the months ahead with a potential opportunity to make Spain’s Euro 2024 squad.

His last national team appearance came in 2022 under former boss Luis Enrique.

