Carlo Ancelotti insists Real Madrid are ready for 2023/24 challenge

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has issued an uncompromising message over their readiness for the 2023/24 campaign.

Los Blancos lost out to Barcelona in the La Liga title race last season and also failed to defend their Champions League crown.

Despite initial speculation that Ancelotti could leave the club, the veteran Italian has remained in place, as he looks to plot a trophy charge in the coming months.

Jude Bellingham’s arrival has been an immediate success for Ancelotti with the England international playing a starring role at the club.

Three wins from three games has set Real Madrid up perfectly, ahead of hosting Getafe on their return to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu this weekend, and Ancelotti is confident his squad is set for the demanding of multiple competitions.

“I’m very happy with the squad. It’s very competitive. We’ve had problems, but by having a good squad we can replace anyone”, as per quotes from Marca.

“We have the resources to compete against anyone.”

The majority of Ancelotti’s squad will head away on international duty next week before a return to league action at home to Real Sociedad on September 16.