Carlo Ancelotti planning to stick with current system at Real Madrid despite Vinicius Junior absence

Real Madrid have made an excellent start to the new LaLiga season having won all three of their opening fixtures, against Athletic Club, Almeria and Celta Vigo respectively. They will be looking to make it four from four on Saturday, when they take on Getafe.

The match will be Real Madrid’s first at the newly-renovated Santiago Bernabeu, and speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of the game, head coach Carlo Ancelotti admitted that he is very excited to be returning home.

“We are very happy (to be returning to the Bernabeu). We can’t wait to play there. We finally return to our stadium in front of our fans.”

Ancelotti will be without several important players for the match against Getafe, with the latest being Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian suffered a hamstring tear during the victory over Celta last weekend, and is expected to miss the next few weeks.

Despite this, Ancelotti does not plan to switch away from his 4-3-1-2 system, which has proved to be very successful so far.

“The idea and the system don’t change. We will replace Vinicius with players with other qualities.”

Joselu Mato is the favourite to replace Vinicius, in what would be his first competitive start since returning to the club from Espanyol earlier this summer. Real Madrid will certainly hope that the veteran striker can step up to the plate.