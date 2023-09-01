Brighton and Hove Albion confirm signing of Ansu Fati from Barcelona

Barcelona have a very busy final day of the summer transfer window in store, with multiple arrivals and departures expected before the deadline on Friday night.

Outgoings have taken precedence so far for the Catalan club. Clement Lenglet has signed a season-long loan deal with Aston Villa, and he has now been joined in the Premier League by former teammate Ansu Fati, whose move to Brighton and Hove Albion has now been completed.

Like Lenglet, Fati has left Barcelona for the 2023-24 season, and he will hope to get regular playing time under his belt – something that looked very unlikely had he stayed in Catalonia.

There is no buy option included in the deal, so Fati will return to Barcelona next summer, at which point he will hope to have improved his standing in the eyes of head coach Xavi Hernandez.

Barcelona have also shifted the vast majority of Fati’s wages for the season, which is big news as they try to sign at least one more player before the summer transfer window closes on Friday night.