Bayern Munich trying to hijack Barcelona’s move for Manchester City star Joao Cancelo

Barcelona have been working to sign Joao Cancelo for a few weeks now, and with just a few hours remaining before the summer transfer window closes, they are hoping to get the deal over the line.

Manchester City are yet to accept Barcelona’s proposal, which would be a loan deal. Cancelo wants the move, and is currently on stand-by to make the trip to Catalonia in order to finalise everything.

However, Barcelona won’t have things their own way, and Toni Juanmarti has reported that Bayern Munich are attempting to hijack the Catalan club’s move for Cancelo, who spent the second half of last season on loan at the German champions.

🚨 Bayern has tried to contact Cancelo in the last hours. @tjuanmarti — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 1, 2023

Barcelona will certainly be wary of Bayern competing with them for Cancelo. Man City are much more likely to accept a proposal from the Germans, as they can offer more money as part of a deal.

Despite this, Barcelona will be confident of finalising a deal, although they will be wary of things dragging on towards the final minutes of the transfer window.