Barcelona send formal offer to Manchester City ahead of star signing

Barcelona are still yet to make an addition to their squad since the arrival of Oriol Romeu in early July, but with the transfer deadline less than 24 hours away, it’s now or never for the Blaugrana.

The latest coming out of Catalonia is that Barcelona have finally made an official offer for Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo, whom they have long-since been linked with.

According to Sport, the offer is a simple loan, which will see Barcelona pay all of his wages. Originally it had been thought that Barcelona include a €30m buy option as part of the deal, but with the Catalan side struggling to fit into their salary limit, removing a buy option will help to avoid issues in that regard.

While City are keen to see Cancelo leave, it had been thought they were pushing for a permanent solution and wanted at least a buy option, if not an obligatory purchase clause included. With the market so close to closing though, it seems unlikely they will put too many obstacles in the way.

If Cancelo does arrive at the club, it will see Xavi Hernandez finally get the experienced right-back option that he has been looking to sign for some time. Neither Hector Bellerin nor Sergino Dest impressed under him, and it has become a major problem position for the BLaugrana.