Barcelona receive shock €40m offer for Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona are expected to be very busy during the final day of the summer transfer window. They are hoping to finalise deals for Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix, while existing players could also be moved on.

Ez Abde, Ansu Fati and Clement Lenglet all look close to leaving Barcelona, and there is a chance that they are joined by Robert Lewandowski. According to Sport journalist David Bernabeu Reverter, an unnamed Saudi Arabian side have tabled a €40m offer for the Polish international.

Lewandowski was linked with a move to Saudi Arabia earlier this summer, but he emphatically shot down rumours at that time. It’s very likely that he would do so again now, although Barcelona are highly unlikely to accept the offer anyway.

Lewandowski has had a difficult start to the new season, and he only scored his first goal during last weekend’s victory over Villarreal. Despite this, he is still an indispensable player for Barcelona, who will surely be desperate to not sell him.