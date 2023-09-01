Barcelona reach agreement for Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix

Barcelona have agreed terms to sign Joao Felix, according to the latest in Spain.

The wantaway Atletico Madrid star shocked many when he declared his desire to join the Blaugrana earlier in the summer, and with relatons broken at the Metropolitano, his exit seems inevitable. It looks as if he will get his wish though.

“Today he is still at Atletico. We are waiting to see how this issue is resolved and we wait 48 hours,” CEO Enrique Cerezo told Diario AS on Thursday evening.

🚨| At Barça, there is a lot of optimism at this point that João Félix will arrive tomorrow. 🍀 [🎖️: @MatteMoretto] — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) September 1, 2023

“You will soon know. He wants to go to Barcelona, ​​he already said it, and we are waiting if they decide or not. More offers? There are always offers for the great players.”

The Blaugrana cannot afford to buy Felix, but Atletico Madrid are willing to let Felix leave on loan in exchange for his full salary being paid, in addition to a fee of €8m.

According to Cadena SER, the deal has been sealed. Miguel Martin Talavera says that the terms have been agreed between Atletico, Barcelona and Felix. Barcelona must now make the necessary moves during the final day of the transfer market in order to fit Felix into their salary limit.

🚨 Atlético Madrid ask a €8m loan fee for João Félix. In addition, they want Barça to pay his salary. @gerardromero — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 31, 2023

Ansu Fati’s imminent loan move to Brighton is mentioned, while the likes of Clement Lenglet and potentially Ez Abde could also leave.

Many have questioned the wisdom of a side struggling so much financially investing more than €15m, if that is the case, for a single season of Felix. While few doubt Felix’s talent, not since he was at Benfica has he exhibited it on a regular basis – five years ago. However it appears to be a deal President Joan Laporta and Agent Jorge Mendes have been desperate to do.