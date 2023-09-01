Barcelona handed major financial blow just hours before closing of summer transfer window

Barcelona’s financial issues are no secret. They have been affected the club for some time now, and this summer has been no different.

Despite this, Barcelona have been able to have a somewhat successful transfer window this summer, signing the likes of Ilkay Gundogan and Oriol Romeu, with a deal for Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo also set to be completed.

However, that deal could now be on the rocks, as well as a possible operation for Joao Felix, as Barcelona currently do not have enough to register either player with LaLiga. This is because the promised €40m investment from Libero Football Finance has yet to be received, as per MD.

It means that Barcelona are scrambling to generate enough money in order to finalise Cancelo’s deal at the very least. The impending departures of Clement Lenglet and Ansu Fati will help, but the club has also been working on a new strategy in order to guarantee enough money for the remainder of the transfer window, with personal guarantees being utilised by Joan Laporta and some members of the board of directors.

It wouldn’t be Barcelona if things were straightforward at such a crucial time, and club officials will desperately be hoping that Laporta’s strategy is enough for these impending deals to be completed.