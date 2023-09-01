Barcelona finally receive approval to sign Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix

The last few days much have felt very long for Barcelona supporters, who have been willing their club to complete the signings of Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix from Manchester City and Atletico Madrid respectively.

Barcelona’s financial issues have held up the deals of late, but finally, it appears that they have received approval to complete both operations.

There had been doubts over Cancelo’s arrival, with Bayern Munich have entered the race to sign the 29-year-old, but various reports have suggested that Man City have given the green light to Barcelona.

🚨 JUST IN: City have given Cancelo the green light to travel to Barcelona. The will of the player has been KEY. @JijantesFC 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/vNVz3gQjaC — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 1, 2023

🚨 Barça is convinced that both, João Cancelo and João Félix will arrive on loan. @ffpolo, @martinezferran ⏳ — barcacentre (@barcacentre) September 1, 2023

On Friday, it had been reported that Barcelona have agreed a deal with Atletico to sign Felix for the 2023-24 season, and that still appears to be the case, which Joan Laporta will be delighted about, as the Barca President has been the driving force behind the Catalan club’s interest.

With these arrivals, Barcelona’s transfer business is likely to be done, in terms of incomings anyway. Further departures could take place, with Ez Abde one of those that looks set to depart before the deadline.