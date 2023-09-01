Barcelona confirm departure of international defender to Premier League

Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet has joined Premier League side Aston Villa, as confirmed by both clubs. The 28-year-old signs on a season-long loan deal, in which Villa will pay a significant proportion of his wages.

Aston Villa is delighted to announce the loan signing of French international Clément Lenglet! ✅ — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) September 1, 2023

As part of their announcement of the deal, Barcelona have confirmed that no buy option has been included, which means that Lenglet will return to the club next summer, as his contract does not expire until 2026.

BREAKING NEWS!

🤝 Clément Lenglet leaves on loan for Aston Villa — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 1, 2023

Barcelona had hoped to sell Lenglet on a permanent basis this summer, as the French international defender is not in head coach Xavi Hernandez’s plans going forward. However, they have had to settle for a loan deal instead, which is far from ideal.

Lenglet will spent a second consecutive season in the Premier League, having been on loan at Tottenham Hotspur for the 2022-23 campaign. Barcelona will hope that he impresses at Aston Villa, so that a permanent sale can be orchestrated next summer.