Atletico Madrid to fulfil Diego Simeone fears with late exit on the brink

The key message that Diego Simeone has been putting across over the past two weeks was that while he would no doubt be delighted to get the midfield signing he desires before the end of the transfer window, the important thing was to avoid major exits. On the final day of the transfer window, it appears as if Yannick Carrasco will leave.

Relevo and Fabrizio Romano say that Saudi Arabian side Al Shabab will be his destination, with Atletico Madrid set to receive €15m in exchange. Carrasco will travel in the coming hours to the Middle East, where he too will receive €15m for the three-year contract he is set to sign.

Carrasco’s exit would leave Simeone without one of his key and best players available, as evidenced by the fact he has started all of their La Liga matches so far. The club’s stance is understandable though. At the age of 29, Carrasco was coming into the final year of his deal, and there seemed little chance of him signings a new one. As such they will at least make some money off the deal. They do at least have options on the left side, with Javi Galan and Samuel Lino competing for the spot.