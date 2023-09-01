Ansu Fati tipped to reignite career with Brighton & Hove Albion loan

Ansu Fati’s loan move from Barcelona to Brighton & Hove Albion came a shock at the AMEX Stadium.

The Seagulls have developed a reputation for developing and nurturing young talent under head coach Roberto de Zerbi and the acquisition of Fati is major coup.

After securing a first ever UEFA Europa League spot for the 2023/24 season, de Zerbi has been working to bolster his squad, following the summer exits of Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo.

The swoop for Fati comes as the Spain international looks to play regular football this season, after two injury disrupted years in Catalonia, and Brighton could be an ideal setting for him.

Brighton have agreed to cover the majority of Fati’s wages as part of the loan, with no purchase clause included, and de Zerbi is confident the agreement will benefit both parties.

“He’s a big player. We lost Julio Enciso. We’re lucky, because we have lots of young players, potentially top players”, as per quotes from BBC Sport.

“I told him our style is very close with his qualities and characteristics. Brighton are a club that can help a young player. If he plays 20 games, his quality is enough.”

De Zerbi did not confirm if Fati would be included for Brighton’s final Premier League game before the international break as they host Newcastle United on September 2.