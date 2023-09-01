Alvaro Odriozola rejoins Real Sociedad after Real Madrid struggles

Alvaro Odriozola has completed a return to former club Real Sociedad from Real Madrid.
Odriozola has played a reduced role in Carlo Ancelotti’s plans at Real Madrid during the last 12 months with the 27-year-old making just three La Liga appearances last season.
Ancelotti has opted against using him since the start of the 2023/24 campaign as talks over a La Real comeback continued.
Real Madrid wanted to bring in a fee for Odriozola, despite his contract expiring in 2024, with reports from Marca claiming they have settled on a €3m bid.
Odriozola has returned to the Basque Country on a contract until 2029 as he looks to revive his career in San Sebastian.
The Basque native emerged through the La Real youth ranks as a teenager before making the move to Madrid in 2018.
Despite only making 49 appearances in all competitions, across five seasons in Madrid, Odriozola is expected to be a key player at Real Sociedad.
