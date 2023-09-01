Alaves want to sign out of favour Valencia winger, contract termination a possibility for 28-year-old

It is well known that Valencia have very little attacking options, especially on the wings. Justin Kluivert and Samuel Lino both left the club earlier this summer following the expiration of their loan spells, and only Sergi Canos has arrived in their place.

So it speaks volumes that Ruben Baraja has shown no intention of using Samu Castillejo in Valencia’s opening three fixtures of the season. The 28-year-old is firmly out of favour at Los Che, and a departure is almost certain.

According to Diario AS, Alaves are interested in signing Castillejo, as they look to add further players to their squad before the transfer window slams shut on Friday. However, his wages are a problem, and the LaLiga new boys cannot afford them at this stage.

Valencia are currently negotiating with Castillejo over a possible contract termination, which would makes things slightly easier for Alaves, although they would still require the Spaniard to lower his salary demands.

PAOK, Al-Shabab and an unnamed Italian side are also in the race to sign Castillejo, so Alaves will have their work cut out to sign him. However, they will certainly try to pull off a deal.