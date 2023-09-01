AC Milan in talks with Sevilla to sign striker on loan deal with mandatory buy clause

Despite Sevilla having pulled the plug on a deal with Valencia earlier this week, Rafa Mir still looks set to leave the Andalusian club before the summer transfer window closes on Friday night.

Mir is out of favour at Sevilla, with head coach Jose Luis Mendilibar opting for Youssef En-Nesyri as his undisputed starter. As such, the 26-year-old will be allowed to leave.

According to Relevo, AC Milan are favourites to sign Mir. The Italian giants are currently in talks with Sevilla over a loan deal, which would include a mandatory buy clause (believed to be in the region of €15m), which would be triggered automatically next summer.

At this stage, no agreement has been reached between Milan and Sevilla, but there is hope that one has been closed in the next few hours. It would be another positive financial move for Los Nervionenses, who are hoping to keep improving their situation over the next few years.