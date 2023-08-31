Xavi Hernandez digs heels in at Barcelona – Coach tells club he wants to keep three players

Barcelona Manager Xavi Hernandez looks as if he is set to lose Ansu Fati and Clement Lenglet before the end of the transfer window, but he does not want to lose any more resources.

Lenglet has been linked for an exit for some time, while Fati is thought to be headed to Brighton on loan in order to get the minutes he needs to kickstart his career, after missing almost an entire season through injury two campaigns ago.

However recently a list of players that could still leave was published, which included Ez Abde, Marcos Alonso and Eric Garcia. The Moroccan winger is thought to be keen on an exit amid concerns he will not get sufficient game time this season, with Bayer Leverkusen, Aston Villa, Real Betis, Osasuna and Sevilla all interested in him. Yet Xavi is trying to convince him he will get important minutes for Barcelona, while the club angle for a permanent exit rather than the loan Abde would prefer.

Meanwhile Garcia has similar concerns. The central defender is keen to move on loan to Girona, who are interested following the exit of Santiago Bueno to Wolves, but Xavi has held talks with him too, in order to convince him of his role in the team.

Alonso is thought to be an option for Manchester United at left-back, although MD say that is looking less likely, as the Red Devils look to bring in Marc Cucurella instead. At any rate, Xavi has told Barcelona that he wants to hang onto all three, save for an offer that would be well over market value. New Sporting Director Deco is yet to make any moves, but it is clear that Xavi is focusing his efforts on keeping everyone happy in the final days of the window.

His stance is understandable. While none are likely to be regular starters, and Alonso and Garcia may not see large amounts of game time, Barcelona would look a little thing without them. As Barcelona attempt to push on four different fronts this season, with a particular focus on the Champions League, Xavi will be desperate to have as much depth as possible.