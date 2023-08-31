WATCH: Barcelona star Oriol Romeu spotted at village festival in traditional dance

Barcelona have a number of stars in their side, but while most of them cut glamorous celebrity lifestyles, Oriol Romeu remains firmly in touch with his roots.

Romeu, who grew up in Ulldecona (population 3,000), down the East Coast from Barcelona, returned back to the village for their traditional Terres del Ebre festival (Lands of the Ebro, a river). Romeu donned traditional farming wear for the event, and took part in the ‘Dance of the Shawls’ in the main square.

🕺 El jugador del Barça no s’ha volgut perdre el Ball de Mantons de la festa major del seu poble. pic.twitter.com/ukhqXqZcvk — ElNacional.cat (@elnacionalcat) August 30, 2023

As per RAC1, Girona midfielder Aleix Garcia was also present, although did not take part in the main dance – he also hails from Ulldecona. The pair shared the pitch last in North Catalonia, having both spent time in England previously.

Romeu headed back to his first club Barcelona this summer, where he has been an undisputed starter so far, featuring in all three of Barcelona’s games. Romeu has been vocal about his rejection of celebrity, and clearly is avoiding airs and graces as he matures into his thirties.