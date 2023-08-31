Valencia interested in former Barcelona striker for number nine role

Valencia are desperate to bring in a number nine before the end of the transfer window, following the departures Justin Kluivert, Marcos Andre and Edinson Cavani this summer. Hugo Duro and Diego Lopez are options up front, but Ruben Baraja is understandably keen for a forward with more numbers to their name.

They had been interested in signing Sevilla striker Rafa Mir on loan, with Los Che originally willing to pay €5.5m to bring Mir back to the club where he came through, which equated to a season of ammortisation, and his salary. However after Peter Lim reduced the amount available for the deal to €4m, it collapsed.

Now Valencia are casting around for a last-minute option in the final 48 hours of the transfer window, another former forward of theirs has become an option. Cope Valencia (via Marca) say that Paco Alcacer is willing to reduce his salary at Al Sharjah to return to Mestalla. The 30-year-old would arrive on a low-cost loan with various variables available if a deal were to go through.

Alcacer is perhaps not as much of a presence as the likes of Cavani or Mir, but does bring a natural goalscoring touch with him. Making his name at Valencia before a €30m move to Barcelona, Alcacer at his best has the potential to surpass double figures for goals comfortably with the right service. Whether he arrives at Mestalla, and whether he would get that service, are different matter.