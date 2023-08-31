Valencia close to signing Ukrainian international, medical tests scheduled for Friday

With just over 24 hours to go until the summer transfer window slams shut, Valencia are currently scrambling to sign a new striker, after club owner Peter Lim finally gave the green light for the operation.

Former Los Che favourite Paco Alcacer has been linked with a return, although he is not currently the club’s first choice, despite Al Sharjah waving any loan fee for the 30-year-old.

Instead, Valencia are targeting a move for Ukrainian international striker Roman Yaremchuk, as reported by MD. They say that the Club Brugge man, who missed Thursday’s night Europa Conference League match against Osasuna, will travel to Spain on Friday to finalise the deal.

The deal for Yaremchuk would be a loan, although at this stage, it is unclear whether a buy option will be included. For Valencia head coach Ruben Baraja, it is unlikely to matter, as he will finally get his hands on a new striker.