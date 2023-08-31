UEFA finally break silence on Luis Rubiales kiss scandal

UEFA have finally pronounced a stance on President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales, following his non-consensual kiss of Jenni Hermoso during Spain’s World Cup celebrations.

Rubiales kissed Hermoso two Sundays ago in front of millions, before trying brush off the incident, calling those critcising it ‘idiots’. The RFEF then released a statement in Hermoso’s name, which she did not consent to either, before Rubiales released a video where he apologised if anyone was hurt by it, saying it was a mistake – a video he pressured Hermoso to appear in.

Hermoso, through her union and agency announced last Thursday she would be pursuing action against Rubiales, after which he was expected to resign, but instead doubled down. FIFA have since suspended Rubiales for 90 days, while the Ministry for Sport have taken the matter to a tribunal to act against him.

Rubiales also holds a position as Vice-President of UEFA, who have thus far remained silent on the matter until President Aleksander Ceferin finally spoke on the matter in an interview with L’Equipe. Relevo carried his comments.

“I am a lawyer and one of the vice presidents of FIFA. His case is in the hands of the disciplinary body of the International Federation. Any comment I could make would sound like pressure. I just have to say that it saddens me that an event like this overshadows the victory of the Spanish selection”.

“Today I met with Laura McAllister (UEFA VP) to find ways to change the way we behave. We must do more.”

Asked why UEFA had not moved to suspend him, Ceferin claimed it was redundant.

“He is suspended from all duties, everywhere. There is no need to suspend him twice.”

While Ceferin’s comments no doubt would have sounded like pressure one way or the other, many would argue that the pressure is now on UEFA for seemingly failing to take a stance on their Vice-President kissing one of his employees without their consent. Given the many statements made in Spain and the action by FIFA, their silence has been deafening.