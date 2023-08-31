Suspended RFEF President Luis Rubiales’ mother ends hunger striker after two-and-a-half days

Mother of Luis Rubiales, the suspended president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, has ended her hunger strike two-and-a-half days after entering into the Divine Pastor Church in his hometown of Motril.

Angeles Bejar had stayed in the church after a service, going on hunger strike in protest at what she called a ‘bloodthirsty witchhunt’ of Rubiales. He has been at the centre of the kiss scandal which has enveloped Spanish football, after kissing Spain forward Jenni Hermoso without her consent, receiving global criticism.

Bejar called on Hermoso to ‘tell the truth’, not believing Hermoso’s own words on the incident, where she explained that she felt vulnerable and victim of a sexual assault. On Tuesday evening she had told the press that she would be there ‘as long as her body lasts’, which was until Wednesday evening.

She was admitted into hospital in Motril on Wednesday night. As detailed by Europa Press and Diario AS, the priest told the press at 18:15 that Bejar had left the church out of the back door due to palpitations, stress and anxiety, at which point the family decided to take her to hospital, as was explained by a combination of family members and the priest.

He also noted that she would not be returning to the church to continue her strike, the purpose of which was to force Hermoso into changing her story. Rubiales is thought to have spoken with his mother by phone. After she was cleared by a doctor, Bejar returned home and spent the night back at home.

Rubilales remains suspended by FIFA, but Spain awaits the turning of the wheels of the Sports Tribunal, who must decide whether the Ministry for Sport can take action against Rubiales. Equally, a police investigation has been opened into the matter, and Hermoso and her lawyers are working out whether they will present a legal complaint against him.