Suspended RFEF President Luis Rubiales accused of misuse of funds

Suspended President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Luis Rubiales is facing yet more legal trouble, after a formal complaint was submitted to the Ministry of Sport over misappropriation of funds.

Former Referee Xavier Estrada Fernandez has submitted a complaint to the High Council for Sport (CSD), alleging that Rubiales, General Secretary Andreu Camps, and Head of the Technical Committee (CTA) for Referees Luis Medina Cantalejo and his predeccessor Carlos Velasco Carballo have misdirected €1.2m in funds destined for the CTA.

According to his complaint, they incorrectly used private funds, and committed a serious infraction, which could result in suspensions of 2-15 years for those involved, as per Cadena Cope. The CSD are yet to respond.

Estrada has history with all of the people involved in the complaint previously. After being pushed into retirement from refereeing, Estrada submitted a complaint regarding the Negreira case against Rubiales and the CTA too. The investigation into matter is ongoing.