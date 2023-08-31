Spain Coach Luis de la Fuente to keep job, Jorge Vilda’s position uncertain – RFEF Interim President

Spain Men’s Coach Luis de la Fuente will not be sacked, RFEF Interim President Pedro Rocha has told the press.

De la Fuente has been featured in a large backlash in Spain, as he was seen giving suspended President Luis Rubiales a standing ovation for fabricating a story about what happened during his non-consensual kiss of Spain forward Jenni Hermoso, before declaring war on what he called ‘false feminism’.

Many had called on de la Fuente to be removed from his position, for supporting clear misogyny and enabling Rubiales, as has been the case for multiple others, including women’s coach Jorge Vilda. Both released statements over 24 hours later, saying that they condemn all misogynistic behaviour, but not mentioning Hermoso or the incidents in question.

Speaking to Relevo, Rocha confirmed that he had the backing of the RFEF, many of whom were also applauding Rubiales.

“Luis de la Fuente’s position is supported by all members of the RFEF. He is a worker who is doing a great job. We have two very important games and he only has to dedicate himself to coaching and be lucky, because his luck is the luck of all of Spain.”

However when it came to the future of Vilda, Rocha told a much different story.

“We cannot say that he will not continue in his position since we will not meet with him until next week. Once we meet, we will give you the pertinent news. Let’s see what the parties decide and the press office will inform you.”

“We haven’t decided because first we have to listen and talk, which is what’s important. But since we haven’t done it yet, we can’t say anything.”

Rocha also went on to confirm that in his eyes, he had the backing of the territorial heads of the RFEF, who hold much of the power. Prior to Rocha’s words, there had been multiple reports that Vilda is on his way out, which the RFEF studying his dismissal. Some would also argue that there should be no discussion, given the circumstances.

Part of the issue comes down to the fact that Rubiales’ publicly promised him a four-year deal worth €2m. It may be that the RFEF must simply eat the cost, because with 79 Spanish players declaring they will not play under him or Rubiales, it is no longer a sustainable situation.