Sevilla consider terminating contract of World Cup-winning midfielder

Sevilla are expected to have a very busy final day of the summer transfer window. Having missed out on signing Ansu Fati, who will join Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion, they are looking to make further additions to Jose Luis Mendilibar’s squad before the deadline.

However, departures are also expected to occur, and one player that looks destined to leave is Papu Gomez. The veteran midfielder, part of Argentina’s World Cup-winning squad from last year, does not appear to be in Mendilibar’s plans for this season, so arrangements are being made to move him on.

According to Relevo, Sevilla are currently in negotiations with Gomez over a possible contract termination. Los Nervionenses are prepared to move the 35-year-old on under any circumstances, even if they can’t reclaim any sort of fee.

Gomez’s departure would free up much-needed space in Sevilla’s wage bill, which the Andalusian club will hope to take advantage of before the summer transfer window slams shut on Friday night.