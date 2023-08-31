Roberto de Zerbi beats out Ange Postecoglou for Ansu Fati signature

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati looks as if he is on his way out of the club, bar any late surprises. Fati looked as if was headed to Tottenham Hotspur, but Brighton and Hove Albion have moved in to steal the deal away from Spurs.

Reports in Spain say that Ansu has been won over by Brighton Manager Roberto de Zerbi, with Italian’s pitch coming out on top of that offered by Tottenham. Relevo say that de Zerbi sold Fati on his role in the team, an important one, telling him that he will offer trust, a beautiful style of football and a European platform for him to showcase his talents, with the Seagulls in the Europa League.

No doubt game time is probably the most operative part of Brighton’s offer to Ansu. While Spurs are beginning a new era with Postecoglou and without Harry Kane, the presence of captain Heung-Min Son would mean Fati’s minutes would either be more limited, or more often as a conventional centre-forward.