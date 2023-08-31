Barcelona Sevilla

Revealed: The La Liga side trying to persuade Ansu Fati to reject Brighton move

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati looks to have everything agreed to join Brighton and Hove Albion on loan this season, but it has been revealed that a La Liga side are trying to convince Fati to stay in Spain.

That too was the case for Tottenham Hotspur, who looked to be most of the way to signing Fati on loan before the emergence of Brighton and Roberto de Zerbi, who appears to have convinced him that the South-East coast is the place for him.

It was reported that a La Liga side had made a late approach for Ansu, but now MD have now revealed that to be Sevilla. Father Bori Fati has mentioned previously that he would like his son to join Los Nervionenses, were it in his hands, and currently the Fati family are in Andalusia ahead of a move.

Multiple sources believe that Fati will end up in the Premier League though. Fabrizio Romano believes that Fati will travel to England at around midday from Seville, while Marca also report that he is on his way to Brighton.

It is surprising that Sevilla were willing or able to meet Barcelona’s demands in terms of covering his salary, but they may well have approached the player first. Sevilla could no doubt do with more goals in their forward line, but with the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan a volatile place currently, it would be no surprise if Fati discarded sentiment for one of the best-run clubs in the Premier League currently.

Posted by

Tags Ansu Fati Barcelona Brighton and Hove Albion Sevilla Tottenham Hotspur

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News